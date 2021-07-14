Gopichand and Sriwass join hands for a family entertainer

The Gopichand-Sriwass film is a family entertainer. (Photos: YoursGopichand/Twitter and DirectorSriwass/Twitter)

Actor Gopichand has joined forces with director Sriwass for his 30th film. Touted to be a family entertainer, TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is bankrolling this yet-to-be-titled flick. The new project, tentatively titled Gopichand 30, marks the third collaboration of Gopichand and Sriwass after Lakshyam and Loukyam.

People Media Factory on Wednesday took to social media to announce their new production with a special poster. The makers captioned the poster, “We are happy to associate with the sensational hattrick combo @YoursGopichand & @DirectorSriwass for #Gopichand30. Produced by @vishwaprasadtg, co-produced by @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy banner. A complete family entertainer, Shoot begins soon!”

We are happy to associate with the sensational hattrick combo @YoursGopichand & @DirectorSriwass for #Gopichand30. Produced by @vishwaprasadtg, co-produced by @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy banner. A complete family entertainer, Shoot begins soon! pic.twitter.com/5W6X3WwSkJ — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 14, 2021

Gopichand 30 is expected to go on floors after Gopichand wraps up Pakka Commercial with Maruthi.

Meanwhile, Gopichand’s sports drama Seerimaarr is set to hit theatres soon. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali.