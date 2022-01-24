Good Luck Sakhi trailer: Keerthy Suresh promises an inspiring tale

The makers of Good Luck on Monday have launched the film’s trailer. Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen in the title role, took to her Twitter handle to share the trailer. She wrote, “What’s our habit? Winning! Here’s the entertaining trailer of #GoodLuckSakhi.”

The trailer of Good Luck Sakhi begins with Jagapathi Babu resolutely saying that he will train young people into top shooters of the country. In later visuals, Keerthy Suresh enters as Sakhi, and everyone believes she brings bad luck. Despite her image in the village, Goli Raju (Aadhi Pinisetty), who plays the love interest of Sakhi, recommends her name to Jagapathi Babu to train her in the sport. The villagers oppose this move, saying shooting is not meant for women. As Sakhi begins training, she fails despite training hard. How she overcomes the hurdles with the help of Jagapathi Babu and how she achieves the goal form the crux in the story. The film’s director Nagesh Kukunoor seems to have made the project a commercial movie with women empowerment as its core theme.

Produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma, the film is set for a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on 28th January.

Good Luck Sakhi has the music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Chirantan Das. Dil Raju is the presenter of the movie.