Telugu actor-writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao passes away

Telugu film and theatre personality Gollapudi Maruti Rao passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 80.

A statement from Rao’s team read, “Gollapudi Maruthi Rao breathed his last at 11.10 am at the Lifeline Hospital in Chennai. His body will remain there till Saturday until his family members arrive from abroad. From Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, his body will be kept at his home for fans to pay tributes. His second son Ramakrishna will perform the last rites on Sunday afternoon in Chennai.”

While Gollapudi Maruti Rao acted in over 280 films, he was best known for writing movies like Doctor Chakravarthy, Tharangini, Samsaram Chadharangam and Kallu among more. His contribution towards Telugu theatre includes plays like Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu, Kaalam Venakku Tirigindi and Aasayaalaku Sankellu among more.

His last screen appearance was in 2019 Telugu film Jodi.

Born in Vizianagaram on April 14, 1939 in a middle-class family, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao completed his schooling and graduation in Visakhapatnam, and joined Andhra Prabha news daily in 1959. Later, he worked with All India Radio for almost two decades. Besides his cinematic work, he was also a noted columnist.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the demise of Gollapudi Maruthi Rao

The Twitter handle of Telangana CMO tweeted, “CM Sri KCR has expressed shock over the demise of noted writer, actor and columnist Sri Gollapudi Maruthi Rao. Recalled and hailed the services rendered by Sri Maruthi Rao to the Telugu cinema and Telugu literature. Conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Celebrities from the Telugu film industry also took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir”

Nano posted on Twitter, “Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites.The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir”

“Shocked to hear about the demise of versatile actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu. Your works are always the reference points to many aspiring writers sir. Your contribution to TFI is unforgettable. Rest in peace #gollapudimaruthirao #RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao,” Manchu Manoj said via Twitter.

Shocked to hear about the demise of versatile actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu. Your works are always the reference points to many aspiring writers sir. Your contribution to TFI is unforgettable. Rest in peace 🙏 #gollapudimaruthirao#RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao pic.twitter.com/CsJXm6Dmhd — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 12, 2019

Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, “Worked as an actor come Assistant director with Sir on a small movie before Happy Days.. the guidance and advice he gave me then is still with me… Rest in Peace sir.. you are always immortal and with us in the form of your brilliant movies Gollapudi Maruti Rao garu”

