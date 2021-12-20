Godse teaser: Chiranjeevi unveils the promo of Satya Dev’s vigilante film

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi on Monday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Godse. “Wishing all the very best to dear @ActorSatyaDev @MeGopiganesh #CKalyan and the entire team of #Godse (sic),” he tweeted while sharing the teaser.

In the film, Satya Dev plays a vigilante with a gun, who is on a killing spree to root out corrupt men in power.

The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is tasked with the responsibility of catching Godse. And so she begins with a very obvious question: ‘Who is Godse?’ “I need to know what is happening here first. Only then I can handle him,” she says in the teaser. And that sums up our the audience’s reaction to the video. We don’t know exactly why he’s called Godse? And the actual reason for his homicidal rage? But, all we know is he’s against the systematic looting of taxpayers’ money.

At the end of the teaser, we see Godse is strapped with a device containing explosives, and has taken a few hostages. He delivers a monologue about how politicians loot people in name of service.

The film also stars Nassar, Adithya Menon, Sayaji Shinde, Kishore Brahmaji among others. An up-and-coming star in Malayalam cinema, Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her debut in Telugu with this film.

Godse is written and directed by Gopi Ganesh, and the film marks his second collaboration with Satya Dev after the 2018 heist drama Bluff Master. The film is bankrolled by C Kalyan.