Godfather trailer: Chiranjeevi is the ‘dangerous and mysterious’ Brahma, Salman Khan comes to the rescue of his ‘bade bhai’

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s much awaited film Godfather is all set to release on October 5. The film’s trailer was released on Wednesday at the pre-release event which took place in Anantpur. The trailer introduces Chiranjeevi’s character Brahma, who has a huge following but also many enemies in the political world. The video also features Nayanthara and Satya Dev’s characters, who are right in the middle of the fight for power.

The trailer of Godfather, which recently received a U/A certificate, hits a high point with the entry of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who joins Chiranjeevi’s fight, calling him his elder brother. Going by the trailer, the film seems to be high on drama and the action promises to be top notch.

Check out Godfather’s trailer:

Godfather is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu remake is directed by Mohan Raja. The film’s promotional song “Thaar Maar”, featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, was released earlier, creating a lot of buzz in both the Hindi and Telugu belt.

Chiranjeevi recently completed 44 years in the film industry and wrote a heartfelt note on social media for fans. He wrote, “Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day!”