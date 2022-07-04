GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi to arrive in style in cinemas during Dussehra

The teaser of GodFather, starring ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in the lead role, was released on Monday. The video shows the members of a political party queuing up on either side of the street even as a vintage car makes an entrance. The car comes to a stop and Chiranjeevi steps out in style. He then proceeds to walk in slow-motion. The teaser has been cut with the sole intention of finding favour with Chiranjeevi’s core fan base. There is little that the promo offers in terms of story.

GodFather will arrive in cinemas during Dussehra this year.

Also Read | Bollywood box office report 2022: RRR and KGF 2 reigned as big stars bombed

GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The 2019 film, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, had Mohanlal in the lead role. In addition to directing it, Prithviraj also played a supporting role in the film. It is believed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in the remake.

The Telugu remake is written and directed by Mohan Raja, who has made a career by doing Tamil remakes of Telugu movies. The film also stars Nayanthara in a key role. She is said to be playing the role that was essayed by Manju Warrier in the Malayalam original.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya. The Koratala Siva directorial about a Naxal leader, who saves a temple town and delivers it from the clutches of a tyrant, was a box office disaster.