GodFather new teaser: ‘Boss of the Bosses’ Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan steal the show

Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday tomorrow, the makers have dropped a teaser of his upcoming political thriller GodFather. The much anticipated teaser features ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and Satya Dev.
The teaser of GodFather promises viewers an action-packed movie and riveting performances from the cast. The movie is a guaranteed popcorn flick, featuring everything from action set pieces to brotherhood. Salman’s presence in the film is the icing on the cake.
The teaser also offers a glimpse of Nayanthara and Satya Dev.
Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in GodFather. Earlier, Chiranjeevi had revealed why he chose Salman for the role in the Telugu film. At an event, he said, “The character didn’t need someone with heart and brain, but needed someone for their physicality, and that’s why we went with Salman.”
GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The 2019 film, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, had Mohanlal in the lead role. In addition to directing it, Prithviraj also played a supporting role in the movie. It is believed that Salman will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in the remake.
GodFather is written and directed by Mohan Raja. The movie will arrive in cinemas during Dussehra this year.
