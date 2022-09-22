scorecardresearch
GodFather star Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note on completing 44 years in movies: ‘I owe everything to this day’

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi thanked his fans as he completed 44 years in movies today.

ChiranjeeviAn old picture of Chiranjeevi. (Photo: Twitter/KChiruTweets)

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to his fans as he completed 44 years in the film industry on Thursday. Born as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, Chiranjeevi became a household name among the Telugu movie-going audience worldwide. He made his screen debut with the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu and the rest is history.

“Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day!,” said the superstar.

After making his debut in Pranam Khareedu, in no time, Chiranjeevi became an instant hit with the Telugu audience and took a dominant position at the top of the food chain. He has been a force to reckon with since. Chiranjeevi is the head of one of the most powerful clans in the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan enjoys the status of a demi-god among his fans. And his son Ram Charan is now a household name across the country. His nephew Allu Arjun is also a big movie star.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi is waiting for the release of GodFather. Written and directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

