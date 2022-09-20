scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

GodFather star Chiranjeevi: ‘I am staying away from politics but…’

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is due in cinemas on October 5.

Godfather movieChiranjeevi in GodFather.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared a short voice message on his Twitter page. He said, “I am staying away from politics but politics is not staying away from me.” It seems the star has shared the video to kick off the promotion of his upcoming film GodFather. And the obvious reference to Chiranjeevi’s real-life is hard to miss in the dialogue.

Chiranjeevi enjoyed a significant success in active politics before he returned to movies full-time.

GodFather is a political thriller which is written and directed by Mohan Raja. The film is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. And it also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

Speculations are rife that GodFather may not release in cinemas on October 5 as announced earlier. However, the makers have repeatedly denied such rumours. With latest voice message from Chiranjeevi, it’s safe to assume that the makers are working full-time to stick with their original plans.

The buzz is that the makers have planned an aggressive promotional campaign for the next two weeks as the interest among the audience about the film seemingly remains low.

GodFather also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev in key roles.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 07:17:18 pm
