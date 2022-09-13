scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

GodFather song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan match steps

The promo of GodFather song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar features Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

GodFatherA still from GodFather.

Filmmaker Mohan Raja seems to have gone the extra mile to exploit the stardom of its lead cast by adding special dance numbers in his upcoming movie GodFather. A teaser of the GodFather song “Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar” was released on Tuesday. The promo suggests that the song has been designed with the sole intention of celebrating the superstardom of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Both the stars, in the promo, are seemingly very well aware of the fact that their presence is enough to create fireworks on the big screen.

Chiranjeevi, who enjoys a huge fan following for his dancing skills, seems to have abstained from doing any complicated dance moves to make things easy for Salman. Those who have seen Lucifer know that this is a special dance number added for the sake of fans of the two superstars.

“Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar” is composed by Thaman S and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Lyricist Anantha Sriram has written the song.

While Chiranjeevi is essaying the role which was originally played by Mohanlal, Salman Khan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj, who had an extended cameo in the Malayalam original.

Rumours have it that Salman even refused a fee from the producers and shot for the movie out of his goodwill for Chiranjeevi.

GodFather also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles. It is due to arrive in cinemas in the first week of October.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 06:53:15 pm
