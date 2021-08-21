Godfather first look: Chiranjeevi-starrer looks exciting, watch motion poster

A motion poster for Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi‘s Godfather has been unveiled. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Godfather is being directed by Mohan Raja.

The makers unveiled Chiru 153’s title on Saturday evening. An hour later, the motion poster was released.

Check out the title reveal and motion poster below:

The motion poster shows a dapper Chiranjeevi’s silhouette. His back is turned towards the camera as he peers over his shoulder. He is wearing an overcoat and clutches what looks like an old-timey shotgun.

Godfather, which has begun filming, is being bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Besides Godfather, Chiranjeevi also has Acharya in the pipeline.