Chiranjeevi reveals Pushpa director Sukumar suggested that Lucifer’s remake would be perfect for him

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently basking in the success of his political thriller GodFather, in which he plays the lead role of Brahma. The actor says that it was his son and the film’s producer Ram Charan who mentioned the original film Lucifer to him. However, it was director Sukumar who convinced Chiranjeevi that the film will suit his personality, provided some changes are made to the original story of Lucifer.

During a media interaction in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi gives the credit of the film, which reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore within five days of release, to the collective effort of the team behind the Mohan Raja directorial.

“I believe that cinema is a collective effort. Behind the success, there is a collective effort. That’s why I don’t think this victory is just mine. The last film (Acharya) that came out in April was a disappointment. Me and Charan gave away a huge amount to save the buyers. GodFather has given me immense satisfaction,” Chiranjeevi said. The actor recalled, “When I saw Lucifer, I thought that if I could do such roles and get acceptance, there would be an opportunity to do more diverse stories and roles.”

The 67-year-old actor reveals that it was Pushpa director Sukumar who felt that Lucifer would be perfect for the megastar. Chiranjeevi said, “Director Sukumar told me that Lucifer would be perfect for me if some changes are made. Sukumar gave the idea but was not available later (laughs). Later, we had discussions with one or two directors. One day, Charan Babu mentioned director Mohan Raja’s name. Mohan Raja is the director who made Thani Oruvan brilliantly. I was fully confident that Mohan Raja will do justice to the Lucifer remake. It’s also a favorite subject of Mohan Raja. He said very enthusiastically that he would do it. He sat down with Satyanand and the whole team added many nice changes and made GodFather amazingly.”

GodFather doesn’t have any regular songs like other Telugu films, except for one promotional song “Thaar Maar” featuring Salman Khan. Chiranjeevi said that there was no complaint from anyone about having a different format in the film.

“GodFather has a powerful subject. There was no negative feedback that there were no songs and dances except that it would be good to do such subjects. When watching the movie, nobody would feel the absence of songs. The reason for this is S Thaman. He brought life to the film with the background music. Thaman’s music is the reason why the action scenes give such a high. He also suggested the film’s title,” said Chiranjeevi.