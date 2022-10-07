GodFather box office collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi starrer declared ‘blockbuster’; earns nearly Rs 70 crore

Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather released just two days ago and it is already making a mark at the box office. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, GodFather, which also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo, has earned Rs 69.12 crore in two days.

In another tweet, Bala shared that the second day’s worldwide gross figures amounted to Rs 31 crore. He had previously shared that the collection for the first day was Rs 38 crore. Ramesh noted that the film’s word of mouth was very strong.

TERRIFIC Day 2 for #GodFather 2nd day WW gross : 31 CR

Total 2 days WW gross : 69 CR+ Going Super Solid with tremendous WOM everywhere #BlockbusterGodfather @KChiruTweets @KonidelaPro @SuperGoodFilms_ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 7, 2022

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film three stars in his review and called it a “satisfying watch”. The review further read, “Even though Lucifer was set against a political backdrop, the film gravitated more towards presenting Stephen as a mythical character. Director Mohan Raja, however, has steered clear of mystery and has turned GodFather into a full-fledged political drama.”

The film is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer.

In a recent press conference, Chiranjeevi said that he wasn’t fully satisfied with Lucifer. “I was skeptical about the original movie. I was not fully satisfied even though I watched its Telugu (dubbed) version. When I was thinking about who will adapt the film according to my image and satisfy me, I invited Satyanand (writer) to the team. One fine day, Ram Charan and NV Prasad thought how it would be if we have Mohan Raja on board. With Raja’s involvement and changes, I was satisfied and felt like ‘Yes, it’s a movie that I can do.’ While watching GodFather, no one will think about having no heroine and songs in the film. The character and its aura will be just perfect. It was made in a way that the audience won’t get distracted. They just think about the next frame. I congratulate director Mohan Raja for making such a gripping film,” he said.

Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.