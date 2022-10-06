GodFather box office collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi’s latest opens to big numbers, makes Rs 38 crore

Chiranjeevi’s latest release, GodFather, has proven that the megastar’s humongous fanbase remains as supportive as ever. The film opened to great numbers at the box office, and according to film trade analysts, GodFather has earned about Rs 38 crore on day one.

In a tweet, film tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! (sic)” It is also predicted that the film will continue to perform strongly to the holiday season.

#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days 👍🏻💥#BlockbusterGodFather — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2022

#GodFather breaks the North India film markets and rakes in 2.25 crores which makes it one of the top 5 pan India film openers of the year! World wide, #GodFather has earned 38 crs. The phenomenal mass appeal of @KChiruTweets garu and @BeingSalmanKhan has surely done wonders pic.twitter.com/rNQkNs2K5v — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2022

The film is emerging as a box office success despite mixed reviews. Manoj Kumar of the Indian Express gave the film three stars and wrote, “Even though Lucifer was set against a political backdrop, the film gravitated more towards presenting Stephen as a mythical character. Director Mohan Raja, however, has steered clear of mystery and has turned GodFather into a full-fledged political drama (sic).”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film, which seems to have helped the film majorly at the box office.

Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Other than Chiranjeevi, the film stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.