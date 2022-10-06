scorecardresearch
GodFather box office collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi’s latest opens to big numbers, makes Rs 38 crore

According to film trade analysts, Chiranjeevi's Godfather has made Rs 38 crore at the box office on day one.

A still from GodFather trailerA still from GodFather trailer

Chiranjeevi’s latest release, GodFather, has proven that the megastar’s humongous fanbase remains as supportive as ever. The film opened to great numbers at the box office, and according to film trade analysts, GodFather has earned about Rs 38 crore on day one.

In a tweet, film tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! (sic)” It is also predicted that the film will continue to perform strongly to the holiday season.

The film is emerging as a box office success despite mixed reviews. Manoj Kumar of the Indian Express gave the film three stars and wrote, “Even though Lucifer was set against a political backdrop, the film gravitated more towards presenting Stephen as a mythical character. Director Mohan Raja, however, has steered clear of mystery and has turned GodFather into a full-fledged political drama (sic).”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film, which seems to have helped the film majorly at the box office.

Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Other than Chiranjeevi, the film stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.

