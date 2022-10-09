GodFather box office collection: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi-starrer GodFather has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The Twitter handle of Konidela Production Company posted, “Megastar @KChiruTweets’s domination at the Box Office 🔥. HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER #GodFather crosses 100 CR gross and going strong❤️‍🔥.”

Also read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, also stars Satyadev and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The Chiranjeevi film features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

The Telugu political thriller, a remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on the festival of Dussehra.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi dedicated a special post for Salman Khan and thanked him for the success of GodFather. Salman plays the role of Masood Bhai in the film.

Salman too had shared a special message for his GodFather co-star Chiranjeevi after the movie opened well.