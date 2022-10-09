scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

GodFather box office collection: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark

GodFather box office collection: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's film GodFather is doing well at the box office.

godfather-box-officeGodFather released on the festival of Dussehra.

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi-starrer GodFather has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The Twitter handle of Konidela Production Company posted, “Megastar @KChiruTweets’s domination at the Box Office 🔥. HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER #GodFather crosses 100 CR gross and going strong❤️‍🔥.”

Also read |Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, also stars Satyadev and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The Chiranjeevi film features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

The Telugu political thriller, a remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on the festival of Dussehra.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi dedicated a special post for Salman Khan and thanked him for the success of GodFather. Salman plays the role of Masood Bhai in the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

Salman too had shared a special message for his GodFather co-star Chiranjeevi after the movie opened well.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 07:31:03 pm
Next Story

People of Gujarat made me win polls without looking at my caste: PM Modi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor
Inside Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s picturesque London diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement