GodFather box office: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs 100 cr mark, but will it pass the Monday test?

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s latest movie GodFather has done well at the box office in the Telugu states but fell short of trade expectations. According to the producers, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark from its worldwide ticket sales within the first five days of its release. While the numbers are respectable, they are nowhere close to what a Chiranjeevi film did three or four years ago. A frontloaded, star-vehicle like GodFather should have achieved this feat in the first three days of its release.

Despite releasing on a holiday, GodFather’s performance was significantly low in a historical context. The film, however, has brought in the much-needed cheer to Chiranjeevi’s career, which has hit a dull patch in the last few years. Especially, the star’s last film Acharya was both a critical and commercial disaster. GodFather’s acceptable run in cinemas was welcomed with open arms by the whole cast and crew of the film.

According to the estimates provided by AndhraBoxOffice.com, the five-day worldwide gross of the film is pegged at a little more than Rs 90 crore. The makers, however, have provided different numbers and have declared the film a ‘blockbuster.’

“There were talks about how the situation has changed and people no longer want to come to theatres to watch movies as they now prefer OTT platforms. I had earlier said that if the content was good the audience will come to theatres. I had the confidence that people will respond to this film. That’s why everyone one of us worked hard. Today the audience is watching this film and enjoying it. This film is being celebrated by people of all age groups and gender and that’s the power of the content of GodFather,” Chiranjeevi said speaking at the film’s success event on Sunday.

GodFather is also said to be making a decent collection in the north Indian circuit. “The film saw a respectable total in the Hindi belt considering the fact it was not a Salman Khan film but a Salman Khan cameo. This film was mounted on Chiranjeevi garu’s, who is a Telugu movie star. Of course, he’s widely popular across the country, given his movie had a phenomenal run on satellite. The film should sustain pretty well this week, including the week and earn some significant and respectable numbers,” said Mumbai-based film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

The five-day collection of GodFather in the Hindi belt is said to be a little more than Rs 5 crore from around 800-odd screens. The way the film performs commercially on Monday will decide whether it’s a hit or not.

GodFather is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The Telugu remake is written and directed by Mohan Raja and it also stars Nayanthara in a key role.