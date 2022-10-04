GodFather actor Satyadev on working with Salman Khan: ‘He is so jovial and lively’

Actor Satyadev will be seen next in Telugu film GodFather, which will hit screens on Wednesday. The actor plays the antagonist in the political thriller, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. While Chiranjeevi and Satyadev’s fans are already excited about GodFather, it became even bigger when Bollywood actor Salman Khan joined the cast.

Sharing his experience of working with Salman, Satyadev tells indianexpress.com, “He is such a cool person. He is so jovial and lively. Outside he is so different but inside he is such a cool dude. It felt so nice.”

Satyadev wonders aloud that maybe this quality makes actors like Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan a superstar. He says, “That is how the superstars are. There is so much childlike innocence in them and they love their work and that’s what makes them what they are.”

Satyadev with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi at the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Satyadev with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi at the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For Satyadev, the month of October is not just important because of GodFather. It also marks the release of his debut Hindi film Ram Setu, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

While Satyadev is tight-lipped about his role in the Bollywood film, he believes that these big opportunities to showcase his talent are coming to him because of a very specific reason.

“Ram Setu and GodFather came to me because I did what I loved. I want to keep my basics right. I think because I kept my basics right and I have got two big films. I will continue to do the same,” says the actor.

Does making his debut in Bollywood and being introduced to a larger film-going audience change the way he looks at scripts? The actor says, “I am becoming part of these films because of the choices I made in the past. So, definitely my choices were good. I wouldn’t want to change the way I am thinking. I will stick to the basics and make sure that I do things which I love. You wouldn’t want to make major changes to what you are doing because you want to tap into a larger audience.”

GodFather is the Telugu remake of actor Mohanlal’s 2019 Malayalam hit Lucifer. The original also marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu version also stars ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in a pivotal role.