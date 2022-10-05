GodFather actor Chiranjeevi says he wasn’t completely impressed by Mohanlal’s Lucifer

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is garnering praise for his film GodFather, which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer. The original film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, starred superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. In a recent press conference, Chiranjeevi said that when he watched the 2019 Malayalam film, he wasn’t completely impressed by it.

Chiranjeevi said, “I was skeptical about the original movie. I was not fully satisfied even though I watched it’s Telugu (dubbed) version. When I was thinking about who will adapt the film according to my image and satisfy me, I invited Satyanand (writer) into the team. One fine day, Ram Charan and NV Prasad thought how it would be if we have Mohan Raja on board.”

The Telugu star also said that director Mohan Raja brought changes in the script and only then was he satisfied with the remake.

“With Raja’s involvement and changes, I was satisfied and felt like ‘Yes, it’s a movie that I can do.’ While watching GodFather, no one will think about having no heroine and songs in the film. The character and its aura will be just perfect. It was made in a way that the audience won’t get distracted. They just think about the next frame. I congratulate director Mohan Raja for making such a gripping film,” Chiranjeevi said.

GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja, also stars Satyadev, Nayanthara and Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film has opened to a positive response at the box office.