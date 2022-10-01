God Father Hindi trailer launch: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi bring the swag to Mumbai, see photos

Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi created a huge buzz as they announced that they will be joining forces for the Telugu film God Father. After the Telugu trailer launch on Friday, Salman joined Chiranjeevi in Mumbai on Saturday to launch the Hindi trailer of the film.

Chiranjeevi looked dapper in a navy blue suit while Salman kept his attire a little casual. They were joined by Telugu actor Satyadev, who plays the antagonist in the film along with film’s director Mohan Raja.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Chiranjeevi revealed that Salman refused to take any money for his presence in the film. The megastar revealed, “When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost.’”

Chiranjeevi also recalled the time when he messaged Salman and informed him about the role. Explaining how Salman came onboard, Chiranjeevi revealed that when he messaged Salman, the Hindi star replied, “Yeah, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?” Chiranjeevi continued, “I told him it’s a small character but very respectable, and you can watch Lucifer in case you want. He said, ‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’ Within 2-3 minutes he agreed.”

God Father also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role and will release on October 5 in Telugu and dubbed Hindi version across the country.