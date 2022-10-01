scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

God Father Hindi trailer launch: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi bring the swag to Mumbai, see photos

Actors Salman Khan and Telugu star Chiranjeevi met in Mumbai to launch the Hindi trailer of their upcoming Telugu film God Father.

Salman KhanActors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi at the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi created a huge buzz as they announced that they will be joining forces for the Telugu film God Father. After the Telugu trailer launch on Friday, Salman joined Chiranjeevi in Mumbai on Saturday to launch the Hindi trailer of the film.

Chiranjeevi looked dapper in a navy blue suit while Salman kept his attire a little casual. They were joined by Telugu actor Satyadev, who plays the antagonist in the film along with film’s director Mohan Raja.

Check out Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi’s photos from the event:

Salman Khan Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi greet each other with a hug. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi pose for the cameramen at the Hindi trailer launch event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi at Hindi trailer launch of GodFather. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Satyadev Actor Satyadev at the Hindi trailer launch of his film GodFather. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Satydadev with Mohan Raja Actor Satyadev with director Mohan Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi share a light moment on stage. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Chiranjeevu Actors Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan promote their film GodFather hand-in-hand! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Chiranjeevi revealed that Salman refused to take any money for his presence in the film. The megastar revealed, “When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost.’”

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan I box office collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam’s epic breaks records, has biggest-ever global opening for Tamil film

Chiranjeevi also recalled the time when he messaged Salman and informed him about the role. Explaining how Salman came onboard, Chiranjeevi revealed that when he messaged Salman, the Hindi star replied, “Yeah, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?” Chiranjeevi continued, “I told him it’s a small character but very respectable, and you can watch Lucifer in case you want. He said, ‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’ Within 2-3 minutes he agreed.”

God Father also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role and will release on October 5 in Telugu and dubbed Hindi version across the country.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 08:47:15 pm
