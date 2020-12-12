Glimpse of Narappa: Venkatesh in bloodthirsty in this Srikanth Addala film

On the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday, the makers of Narappa shared a video which gives a glimpse of the actor’s character in the film.
The video features Venkatesh in an angry, bloodthirsty avatar.
Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Venkatesh wrote, “Proud to share the first #GlimpseOfNarappa”
Rana Daggubati tweeted, “Wooooohioooooo smone just walked in early.”
Here’s the #GlimpseOfNarappa 💥🙌🏼@VenkyMama @priyamani6 @theVcreations #Srikanthaddala
Link: https://t.co/U7I9WKjBAg pic.twitter.com/k1KqFFXy3p
— Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) December 12, 2020
Director Anil Ravipudi also praised Venkatesh’s avatar in the teaser. The director posted on Twitter, “After a long time, the angry avatar of Victory Venkatesh garu. My best wishes for a super success to the whole team of #Narappa”
Narappa deals with caste oppression and social injustice. The Sreekanth Addala directorial, which marks Venkatesh’s 74th film, is a remake of 2019 film Asuran. The original film starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier.
Apart from Venkatesh, the film also stars Priyamani.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.