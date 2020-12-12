scorecardresearch
Glimpse of Narappa: Venkatesh in bloodthirsty in this Srikanth Addala film

Venkatesh shared a sneak peek of his upcoming film Narappa on his birthday.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | December 12, 2020 9:13:14 pm
Glimpse Of Narappa VenkateshBesides Venkatesh, Narappa also stars Priyamani.

On the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday, the makers of Narappa shared a video which gives a glimpse of the actor’s character in the film.

The video features Venkatesh in an angry, bloodthirsty avatar.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Venkatesh wrote, “Proud to share the first #GlimpseOfNarappa”

Rana Daggubati tweeted, “Wooooohioooooo smone just walked in early.”

Director Anil Ravipudi also praised Venkatesh’s avatar in the teaser. The director posted on Twitter, “After a long time, the angry avatar of Victory Venkatesh garu. My best wishes for a super success to the whole team of #Narappa”

Narappa deals with caste oppression and social injustice. The Sreekanth Addala directorial, which marks Venkatesh’s 74th film, is a remake of 2019 film Asuran. The original film starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier.

Apart from Venkatesh, the film also stars Priyamani.

