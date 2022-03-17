Ghani trailer: Varun Tej stars as a boxer bent on winning for the love of his mother

The trailer of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani was launched at a special event held in Hyderabad on Thursday. Varun, Saiee M Manjrekar, director Kiran Korrapati, producers Allu Aravind and Sidhu Mudda graced the trailer launch event and wished for the film’s success at the box office.

Speaking at the event, Varun Tej said, “It’s been years since I met you all (fans) at a film event, and I hope you all liked the trailer. Despite the struggle caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have worked hard and passionately on this film with the sole purpose of making a good entertainer for the audience. Ghani will release on April 8th, and I am quite confident that the film will entertain you all.”

Talking about his physical transformation for the movie, Varun said, “Maintaining the toned physique has remained a tough task for me during the pandemic. But cinema has taught me discipline. So, I respect cinema and will do whatever it takes. This transformation process is only to entertain you all. That’s the only reason.”

“I started practicing boxing for Ghani in the US even before my Gaddalakonda Ganesh movie. The base of the film is boxing. If I wanted to do, I would have managed boxing-related things by taking two or three weeks of training. But, to look like an authentic national-level boxing champion on the screen, I have put in a lot of effort,” he added.

Judging by the Ghani trailer, the film seems a story of a college-goer who aims to become a champion for the love of his mother and his hatred towards his father. In between these lines, the trailer also depicts the struggles of the protagonist and his rise like a phoenix in the combat sport.

Ghani has cinematography by George C Williams and music by S Thaman. The film also stars Nadiya, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in other pivotal roles.