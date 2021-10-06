Ghani teaser: Varun Tej looks ripped

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu boxing movie titled Ghani was released on Wednesday. Starring Varun Tej in the lead role, the film is written and directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati.

“When Passion Meets Emotion, the impact is beyond Imagination!! (sic),” tweeted Varun, while unveiling the teaser. He also announced that the movie will open in cinemas on December 3 this year.

The 40-second teaser reveals the boxer look of Varun Tej, who is in the middle of a bout. The actor looks the part of a professional boxer with his shredded physique.

Ghani will be the third big-ticket boxing movie to release in India this year. Earlier, we saw Farhan Akhtar and Arya demonstrate their boxing skills in Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, respectively. Both the films were released directly on Amazon Prime Video owing to the pandemic. While Toofaan received a mixed response, Sarpatta Parambarai was lapped up by the audience and critics alike. Farhan Akhtar and Arya also garnered a lot of appreciation for putting in the required work to achieve a boxer physique and render a believable performance inside the ring.

Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, indeed, have raised the bar for boxing films in India. Will Ghani and Varun Tej live up to the new standards? We need to wait and watch.

Ghani also stars Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra.