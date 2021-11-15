Ghani teaser: For Varun Tej, winning is all that matters

The teaser of the upcoming sports drama Ghani was released on Monday. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film stars Varun Tej as a boxer.

The teaser suggests that Varun Tej’s Ghani comes from a broken house or suffered through an unhappy childhood that has strengthened him both physically and mentally, which are the two main qualities desired in a boxer. The narrator, Ram Charan, reminds us that “every boxer is likely to have a sob story in his life. And every player nurtures the ambition of becoming a champion in the sport but there can only be one winner. Now, why should be the one (the champion)? Why you?”

Director Kiran Korrapati seems to be reaching a higher philosophical ground with such an existential question. He is correct in saying that boxing as a sport tests one’s mental resolve, more than physical strength. The narrator in the end adds, “If you just participate in the game and lose it, you will just be in the records. But, you will find a place in history, only when you win.”

Watch Ghani teaser starring Varun Tej

Ghani will be the third big-ticket boxing movie to release in India this year. Earlier, we saw Farhan Akhtar and Arya demonstrate their boxing skills in Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, respectively. Both the films were released directly on Amazon Prime Video owing to the pandemic. While Toofaan received a mixed response, Sarpatta Parambarai was lauded by the audience and critics alike. Farhan Akhtar and Arya also garnered a lot of appreciation for putting in the required work to achieve a boxer’s physique and deliver a believable performance inside the ring. Jugging the teaser, it is clear that Varun has got his looks right.

Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, indeed, have raised the bar for boxing films in India. Will Ghani and Varun Tej live up to the new standards? We need to wait and watch.

Ghani also stars Jagapathi Babu, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. The film is due in cinemas on December 24.