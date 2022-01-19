Ghani new teaser: Varun Tej plays a hot-headed boxer

A new teaser of the upcoming film Ghani was released on Wednesday coinciding with the birthday celebration of the film’s lead actor Varun Tej. The teaser introduces Varun’s character as the man who uses his boxing skills in street fights. In the trailer, we can see him punching through the ribs of other men and his punches are so strong that they throw a stationary car off balance.

Varun’s Ghani seems hot-headed, who uses his anger to fuel his performance inside the boxing ring and in life.

Ghani will be the third big-ticket boxing movie to release in India in recent months. Earlier, we saw Farhan Akhtar and Arya demonstrate their boxing skills in Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai respectively. Both the films were released directly on Amazon Prime Video owing to the pandemic. While Toofaan received a mixed response, Sarpatta Parambarai was lapped up by the audience and critics alike.

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani marks the Tollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Actors Upendra and Suniel Shetty are also playing crucial roles in the movie.

Ghani was previously set to release in 2020. But due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, its production got delayed. It is now expected to open in theatres in March this year.