Ghani producers block two potential dates for release

Ghani makers have locked two potential dates for release, and will zero in on one depending on the schedules of other films. The makers of the Varun Tej film announced that the boxing drama has decided on two release dates – 25th February and 4th March. The film’s producers in a statement said, “After careful deliberation and considering the prevailing situations, Ghani will be releasing on February 25th or March 4th, depending upon the release schedule of other films. We would like a healthy release for all films. See you in theaters… very very soon!!!”

Earlier, the movie was scheduled for a worldwide release on 24th December. But, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty over the occupancy of theatres amid Covid protocols, the makers postponed its release.

Jointly produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda, Ghani sees Varun Tej as an aspiring boxer. It also marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati.

The movie also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, and Suniel Shetty. The film has music by S Thaman and cinematography by George C Williams.

On the work front, Varun Tej recently wrapped up the talkie part of F3 movie. F3 will release in theatres on 28th April.