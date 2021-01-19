Ghani first look: Ram Charan unveils Varun Tej’s boxer avatar

The first look poster of Varun Tej starrer Ghani is out. (Photo: PR Handout)

Marking the 31st birthday of actor Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan on Tuesday unveiled the title and the first look of Varun’s tenth film. The combat drama has been titled Ghani.

Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share the motion poster link of Ghani and wrote, “Very nice and packs a punch!! Happy Birthday @IamVarunTej!! All the best team #Ghani.”

The motion poster of Ghani presents Varun Tej in a boxer avatar who is seen practicing the sport fiercely in a boxing ring. The 46-second clip is complimented by the rousing background score of S Thaman.

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani marks the Tollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Actor Upendra and Suniel Shetty are also playing crucial roles in the movie.

Ghani was previously set to release in 2020. But due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, its production got hampered. It will now have a theatrical release in July 2021.

Allu Aravind is the presenter of the film while Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby are the producers. George C Williams and Marthand K Venkatesh are on board as cinematographer and editor respectively.

On the work front, Varun Tej is presently busy shooting for the Anil Ravipudi directorial F3.