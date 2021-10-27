Ghani debuts inspiring anthem, fans applaud a buffed-up Varun Tej

October 27, 2021 4:17:42 pm
The makers of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani on Wednesday unveiled the Ghani anthem. Sharing the lyrical video of the song, Varun wrote on social media, “A lot of effort went into making this film and this song is a small peek into that. Hope you guys like our #GhaniAnthem!!!”
Sung by Aditya Iyengar, Sri Krishna, Sai Charan, and Prudhvi Chandra, the Ghani anthem has lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. It is an inspiring song that talks about never giving up on on your dreams. Apart from Thaman’s fabulous tune and instrumentation, it is Varun Tej who looks just jaw-dropping good with his toned and shredded body. In the lyrical video, we witness his fierce boxing sessions under the supervision of Suniel Shetty.
A lot of effort went into making this film and this song is a small peek into that.🥊🥊🥊
Hope you guys like our #GhaniAnthem !!! 💪🏽https://t.co/fvtRxVDSkE#Ghani@nimmaupendra @SunielVShetty @dir_kiran @saieemmanjrekar @MusicThaman @ramjowrites @george_dop @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/uAFLVW6FpE
— Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) October 27, 2021
Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani sees Varun Tej in the title role and co-stars Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, and Naveen Chandra. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby are the producers of the project. George C Williams is handling the cinematography.
Ghani will release on December 3 in theatres. On the work front, Varun Tej will next be seen in F3 that is scheduled to be in theatres on February 25.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-