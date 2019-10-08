George Reddy trailer: Sandeep Madhav starrer looks realistic and hard-hitting

The trailer of upcoming biopic film George Reddy was released on Tuesday. The trailer opens with George Reddy recording a video that begins with the message: “poor staying poor and rich becoming richer.” The unceremonious announcement of the protagonist in a black-and-white video with a straight face sets a very realistic tone for the movie.

The film is based on the life of slain student leader George Reddy, who was deeply influenced by Marxist views. He grew to significance during his days at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Sandeep Madhav has played George Reddy in the film. Going by the trailer, the film seems to trace the life’s story of its subject from its childhood to his untimely death. George Reddy seemed to have grown up reading about Bhagat Singh and Russian Revolution, and seems to become a force to be reckoned with in politics due to his campus activism. While George seems like a book-worm, a voracious reader, a topper in the class, he can also throw a punch when push comes to the shove. He carries books in his hand and a blade in his mouth. He is both smart and deadly.

Sandeep is known for playing the double role in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s Vangaveeti, which was also inspired by true-life incidents.

George Reddy also stars Satyadev Kancharana, who has played another young political leader. He represents the right-wing ideology in the film. Abhay Bethiganti, Shatru, Manoj Nandam, Mushkaan Khubchandani will also be seen in the film.

The film is written and directed by Jeevan Reddy, who had earlier helmed Dalam with Ram Gopal Varma.