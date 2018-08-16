Geetha Govindam worldwide box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda film earns Rs 16 crore

Geetha Govindam worldwide box office collection: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli heaped praise on Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam. Geetha Govindam worldwide box office collection: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli heaped praise on Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam.

Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Naga Babu, is off to a great start at the box office. The Parasuram directorial has earned Rs 16 crore on Day 1 at the worldwide box office.

Sharing the figures of Geetha Govindam on Twitter, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “#GeethaGovindam emerges biggest day 1 grosser in mid-range films with 16cr+ WW gross on Day 1. @TheDeverakonda ‘s highest too. He is proving to be a bankble new gen star”

The film has been praised by critics and industry insiders as well. “#GeethaGovindam was a laugh riot. @TheDeverakonda – what an unexpected but a spot on choice after Arjun Reddy. This guy clearly knows what he is doing. The film is full of subtle nuances and fun momemnts. Well written and handled by @ParasuramPetla. .@eyrahul, Annapurnamma garu, @vennelakishore..just too good. Congratulations to the whole team,” said Baahubali director SS Rajamouli via Twitter.

Also Read | Geetha Govindam movie review: Vijay Deverakonda starrer is a charming romantic comedy

Indian Express’ Manoj Kumar R in his review of Geetha Govindam wrote, “After playing a ‘rowdy’ lover-doctor in his previous film Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda entertains us with a role that puts a woman’s dignity and her emotions well above his male ego. Rashmika as uncompromising Geetha also does a pretty good job, except for not getting the lip-sync right in a few scenes. I personally enjoyed Vennela Kishore’s character, which is as progressive as he’s naive.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd