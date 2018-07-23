Geetha Govindam teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s rom-com is promising

Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Geetha Govindam stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The much-awaited teaser of upcoming Telugu romantic comedy Geetha Govindam was unveiled on Monday. The film has Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna playing the unlikely couple.

The teaser opens with a dream sequence set in a village backdrop, where Geetha is playing the perfect housewife and Govindam is the patriarch of the family. And Govindam’s dream is busted by a tight-slap across his face by Geetha. It seems like Govindam’s relationship expectations are far off from reality.

Judging from the teaser, Rashmika’s Geetha plays the dominating girlfriend, who threatens to pour acid on Vijay’s Govindam should he ever look in the direction of other women.

Geetha Govindam is directed by Parasuram, who has films like Anjaneyulu (2009), Sarocharu (2012) and Solo (2011) to his credit. The filmmakers are quite confident that it will strike a chord with the family audience.

Geetha Govindam is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts will present the film. The music album scored by composer Gopi Sundar will be released on July 29.

Rowdies, nenu maaripoya.

I am completely decent now 😇#GeethaGovindamTeaserhttps://t.co/rFr0bCzBj8 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 23, 2018

The filmmakers are yet to announce the release date. However, it has been confirmed that it will open in cinemas in August.

Vijay and Rashmika will also be seen together in the upcoming film Dear Comrade, which went on the floors recently.

Vijay has many films in his kitty. His upcoming supernatural thriller Taxiwala was expected to hit the screens this year but it has been delayed for post-production reasons. The actor will be playing a cab driver in the film, which is helmed by Rahul Sankrityayan. The film has Priyanka Jawalkar as the female lead. He also has a Tamil film titled NOTA in the pipeline.

