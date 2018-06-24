Geetha Govindam first look: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play a happy couple

Geetha Govindam first look poster features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna revelling in each other’s company. Geetha Govindam first look poster features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna revelling in each other’s company.

After scoring back-to-back hits at the box office, actor Vijay Deverakonda seems to be all excited to return to the big screen with another romantic film. The first look of the film that has been titled Geetha Govindam was unveiled on Saturday. The simple poster features Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna revelling in each other’s company.

Director Parasuram is directing the film and it is said that the makers are quite confident that it will click with the family audience. The director is known for his films such as Anjaneyulu (2009), Sarocharu (2012) and Solo (2011). Geetha Govindam is bankrolled by Bunny Vas, and producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts will present the film. Composer Gopi Sundar is overseeing the music department of the project. Allu Aravind reportedly said that like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam will be another memorable film in Vijay’s career.

See Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam’s first look here:

That’s Geetha, and The troublesome Govinda together🤦🏻‍♀ in my next flick ‘Geetha Govindam’. 🤷🏻‍♀ All the very best dealing with Geetha, Mr. Govind.. inn mele nin kathe ashte..😈 pic.twitter.com/zCVxjOw0tX — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 23, 2018

Vijay hit the spotlight after 2016’s runaway hit Pelli Choopulu. And he bested his previous success with director Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, which became a major blockbuster last year. The film has also inspired remakes in Tamil and Hindi.

Vijay is currently part of a slew of films, which are in the making. His upcoming supernatural thriller Taxiwala was expected to hit the screens first this year but it has been delayed for post-production reasons. The actor will be playing a cab driver in the film, which is helmed by Rahul Sankrityayan. The film has Priyanka Jawalkar as the female lead.

