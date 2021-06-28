Gautam Kitchlu opens up about his ‘imperfectly perfect’ date with Kajal Aggarwal, see photo

Actor Kajal Aggarwal had an impromptu date with husband Gautam Kitchlu on Sunday. The couple went on a drive to enjoy the Mumbai rains, but as per Gautam, things did not happen as they planned.

Sharing a photo, Gautam wrote, “The best things in life are unplanned. It’s said that not all beautiful paths can be discovered without getting lost. And if you truly want to get lost, Google Maps sometimes takes you there! We got lost. Pulled over and had a quick cup of coffee (not seen here) whilst listening to our favourite song on the radio. I guess this chapter could be called #imperfectlyperfect.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020. Earlier this month, Kajal celebrated her first birthday after getting married. Husband Gautam dropped a cute video to wish the actor. In the video, Gautam, who is an entrepreneur, summed up his ‘happy memories’ in 30 pictures and described what love actually means to him.

“Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your ‘me time’ so that you can have more ‘us’ time. It’s about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is….about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while. P.S – I’m not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice-cream OR the sunrise. #loveisbeautiful,” his post read.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika. She also has Acharya, Ghosty, Indian 2 and Paris Paris in her kitty.