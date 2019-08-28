Gang Leader trailer: Nani and women gang are out for blood

The trailer of director Vikram Kumar’s Gang Leader, starring Nani in the lead role, was released on Wednesday. Judging from the trailer, Nani plays the role of a writer who goes by the pen name Pencil. He is a plagiarist who makes money by translating English movies into Telugu novels.

The trailer opens with Pencil transcribing a scene that is playing on the television in his writing room, which is crammed with DVD copies of movies from across the world. He is watching an emotional scene in a movie. He says, “My scene should be something like this. Scratch that. It will be exactly like this.” This dialogue establishes the difference between plagiarism and referencing while adapting the work of others.

Pencil is so loyal to his writing process that he even copies the titles. One of his novels is named ‘Rasidu-nee Campu’, which is Telugu for Kill Bill.

A group of five women approach him with an unusual request. They want him to use his imagination to help them plot revenge against their rival, played by Kartikeya Gummakonda. And it inspires Pencil to write an original story based on his experience with the female gang, comprising members of different age groups.

Going by trailer, there seems to be plenty of light-hearted humour and probably a heart-wrenching flashback explaining the bloodthirst of five women.

Besides Nani, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya and Sathya among others.

Gang Leader will hit the screens on September 13.