Gang Leader teaser: Nani leads a female gang driven by revenge 

Nani released the teaser of his upcoming film Gang Leader on Wednesday. Going by the promo video, Nani plays the role of a writer, with a pen name of ‘Pencil’. His expertise seems to lie in writing revenge stories by plagiarising content from his vast collections of movies.

Pencil comes in contact with a team of five women from different age groups. The main story seems to revolve around the protagonist’s efforts to aid the women squad in a mission to seek revenge against their enemy.

The film has a solid supporting cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya and Sathya.

Kartikeya Gummakonda, who makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser, plays the main antagonist in the film. “Gang Leader is a very special film for me. I am playing the villain and it has given me a new dimension as an actor. I am more excited about this film. I am looking forward to seeing how the audience would react and change their opinion about me (as an actor) after this film,” Kartikeya told indianexpress.com earlier.

Gang Leader is written and directed by Vikram Kumar, who has films like Manam and 24 to his credit. Earlier, the producers were planning to release the film worldwide on August 30. However, the latest buzz is that it will be postponed to avoid the box office clash with this year’s most-awaited film Saaho, which has Prabhas in the lead role.

Saaho, which was slated for August 15 release, has been postponed to August 30 citing post-production reasons.