Gang Leader teaser: Nani borrows the title for his next from Chiranjeevi’s cult hit

Nani released the teaser of his upcoming film on Sunday coinciding with his 35th birthday. The teaser reveals the basic premise and the title of the film, Gang Leader.

The film borrows its title from the cult Telugu hit, which had Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It’s worth noting that the 1991 blockbuster catapulted Chiranjeevi to superstardom.

“Still remember the aviators and the beard look and the welding gun in his hands :) First day first show as a kid and the rest was history. A proud fan announcing his title today. #Nani24 title is here …(sic),” Nani tweeted while sharing the promo video.

Going by the teaser, Gang Leader follows the story of an all-women gang led by Nani ‘s character. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to release in August this year.

Meanwhile, Nani is waiting for the release of Jersy, which is written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

The upcoming sports drama also stars Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra among others.