Gang Leader movie release and review LIVE UPDATES

Nani starrer Gang Leader is the big Telugu release this week. The film also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore among others.

In what we’ve seen in the trailer, Nani plays the role of a writer who goes by the pen name Pencil. He is a plagiarist who makes money by translating English movies into Telugu novels. Pencil comes in contact with a team of five women from different age groups. The main story seems to revolve around the protagonist’s efforts to aid the women squad in a mission to seek revenge from their enemy.

Directed by Vikram K. Kumar, Gang Leader marks Nani’s return to the silver screen after his sports drama Jersey hit the bull’s eye at the box office.

Talking about his latest film Gang Leader, Nani said, “Generally, revenge is treated as an intense emotion with a lot of violence and vengeful dialogues. In this film, we have treated that emotion in a fun and entertaining way. We know that Vikram makes entertaining movies but this film has brought out the comedian in him. If the audience at the theaters laugh as much as I did while he narrated the script, I believe this film will become a blockbuster.”

He added, “The five female members in the group are not related to each other. The only commonality that they share between them is that they are all hurt by the same villain. The age difference among them is an important element in the narration. We are not going into their backstories, but we will know what exactly happened to each one of them. All of them have a solid purpose to seek revenge.”