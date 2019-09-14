Gang Leader full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Telugu actor Nani’s latest release, Gang Leader, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Besides Nani, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya and Sathya among others.

Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking newly released films in all languages. The site keeps changing its domain extension every few weeks and they can be accessed through proxy servers.

Gang Leader, on the other hand, has opened to mixed reviews. Indiaexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 2.5 stars. He wrote, “Gang Leader is rife with such easy and major reliefs for characters in desperate situations, which undercuts the dramatic tension in the narration. It is because Vikram intends to make the audience laugh with this film. But his intentions are derailed by his methods to keep the humour light and breezy. This comic-style is not that effective with a film that has dark themes like — robbery, murder, vengeance, and revenge.”

He further wrote, “Also, it may be because of the film’s general feel-good ambience, the film fails to tickle a funny bone when a five-year-old exhibits homicidal tendency by being the first volunteer to kill Dev”.