Gang Leader first look: Nani assembles his ‘Revengers’

Nani unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Gang Leader on Monday. The actor tweeted the poster that features a team of five women and himself. The squad is called “Revengers”, which is a fun spin on the superhero team, Avengers.

“Baamma..Varalakshmi..Priya..Swathi..Chinnu… REVENGERS ASSEMBLE (sic),” Nani captioned the poster.

Gang Leader borrows its title from the cult Telugu hit, which had Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It’s worth noting that the 1991 blockbuster catapulted Chiranjeevi to superstardom.

Besides Nani, the movie also stars Priyanka, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija and Sathya. Kartikeya Gummakonda of RX 100 fame is playing the main antagonist in the film.

“Gang Leader is a very special film for me. I am playing the villain and it has given me a new dimension as an actor. I am more excited about this film. I am looking forward to seeing how the audience would react and change their opinion about me (as an actor) after this film,” Kartikeya told indianexpress.com earlier.

Gang Leader is written and directed by Vikram Kumar, who has films like Manam and 24 to his credit. The producers are planning to release the film worldwide on August 30.

Nani is currently basking in the success of his previous film Jersey. The uplifting sports drama was lauded by critics and the audience alike.

After Gang Leader, Nani has a film with National-Award winning director Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film has been titled V and it stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.