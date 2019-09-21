Gaddalakonda Ganesh leaked online by Tamilrockers

Harish Shankar directorial Gaddalakonda Ganesh has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy site Tamilrockers. The film stars Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde and Mirnalini Ravi.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh was given 2 stars by Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his review.

Manoj wrote, “One can only wish that director Harish Shankar had fended off his temptation to remake Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda (2014). Harish has turned an unusual meta-gangster movie into a usual ‘masala film’ with dollops of mother sentiment and romance. The unsentimental nature of Subbaraj’s approach that made Jigarthanda an exceptional film has been hugely undermined to favour the lead star of the Telugu remake, Varun Tej.”

“Varun Tej, who holds our attention with his new makeover, looks confident and comfortable playing a criminal. In romantic scenes, however, he looks awkward and unsure. The additional love track muddles the original premise and makes the film feel long. Atharvaa’s character fails to get its due importance as the entire film obsesses over Varun Tej’s height, weight and his makeover. Yes, we get it Varun Tej looks surprisingly stylish and his sinister laughter at places does strike a chord. But, the style without substance is equivalent to a heart without a soul,” he added.