Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar shares photo with Ranveer Singh: ‘Your passion and energy are unmatchable’

Telugu director Harish Shankar, who is known for films Gabbar Singh and Ramayya Vasthavayya, caught up with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The two celebrities were in Bengaluru for South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 (SIIMA). Harish took to Instagram to share a picture from the meet. Echoing the popular opinion about Ranveer Singh’s contagious energy, Harish wrote, “It was lovely to catch up with you. Thank you Ranveer Singh for a memorable time. Your passion and energy are just unmatchable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harish Shankar (@harish2you)

Harish Shankar has been missing from action for the past three years. He last directed Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the Telugu remake of Jigarthanada, which had Varun Tej and Atharavaa in lead roles. He is gearing up to team up with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for the second time. The two earlier worked together in Gabbar Singh, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

Harish Shankar, who started his career as a screenwriter with Ninne Istapaddanu (2003), later became a director with Ravi Teja’s Shock (2006). Over the years, he has directed many leading heroes of Tollywood like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who was the chief guest of SIIMA 2022, met many celebrities from the grand event that had many leading stars of South Indian film industries like Kamal Haasan and Allu Arjun in attendance. The Bollywood star met stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Yash, and Rana Daggubati at the event and shared pictures with them on social media.

At the award function, he received a special honour as ‘Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India’. In a tweet, he thanked, “Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem! (sic).”

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus. He is also part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.