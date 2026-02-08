Funky trailer: Vishwak Sen goes full comedy mode in KV Anudeep film, watch

Releasing on February 13, just as Valentine's weekend kicks into gear, Funky positions itself as the alternative to conventional romantic fare.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
Feb 8, 2026
The trailer of Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar's Funky is outVishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in Funky.
When KV Anudeep’s Jathi Ratnalu became an unexpected comedy phenomenon, it wasn’t just another film finding success at the box office. It was proof that audiences were hungry for genuine laughter, the kind that doesn’t rely on formulaic setups or recycled jokes, but springs from beautifully absurd situations and characters so quirky they could only exist in Anudeep’s imagination.

Now, three years later, the director has returned. And if Funky’s trailer is any indication, he hasn’t lost his touch for organized madness.

At the center of this comedy whirlwind stands Vishwak Sen, an actor known more for intensity than impeccable comic timing. Opposite him, Kayadu Lohar brings natural energy. Their chemistry evident even in the trailer suggests the film might have stumbled upon a lead pair you actually want to root for.

The trailer moves at breakneck speed, cutting between situations that range from the ridiculous to the completely inexplicable. This is KV Anudeep’s signature, throwing characters into scenarios that shouldn’t work on paper, then somehow making them sing on screen. His comedy doesn’t build slowly; it explodes in your face and keeps detonating.

The question hovering over everything, of course, is whether success can be replicated. Jathi Ratnalu worked partly because nobody saw it coming. Audiences walked in with zero expectations and walked out with stories to tell. Funky arrives pre-loaded with anticipation.

Releasing on February 13, just as Valentine’s weekend kicks into gear, Funky positions itself as the alternative to conventional romantic fare. While other films court couples with candlelight and melodrama, KV Anudeep offers laughter and lunacy. It’s a smart gamble, romance doesn’t have to mean roses and tears. Sometimes it means sitting next to someone and laughing until your face hurts.

As the release date approaches, the trailer has done its job: it’s reminded everyone why they fell for Anudeep’s sensibility in the first place while suggesting he’s not content to simply repeat the formula. There’s evolution here, an expansion of scope without losing the essential weirdness that made him special.

For Vishwak Sen, this represents perhaps the biggest risk of his career, trading action-hero credibility for the uncertain rewards of comedy. For Kayadu Lohar, it’s an opportunity to announce her arrival in a film designed to be noticed. For the ensemble cast whose faces flash briefly in the trailer, it’s a chance to be part of something that might just become this year’s most-quoted film.

But mostly, Funky represents something simpler: the return of a filmmaker who understands that in an industry often taking itself too seriously, there’s revolutionary power in making people laugh without apology.

Come February 13, theaters will fill with audiences eager to see if Anudeep can work his magic again. The trailer suggests he just might. And in a world that often feels short on genuine joy, that’s a gift worth celebrating, even if it arrives wrapped in the most wonderfully bizarre packaging imaginable.

The circus is coming to town. Bring your sense of humor and leave your logic at the door.

