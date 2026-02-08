Funky trailer: Vishwak Sen goes full comedy mode in KV Anudeep film, watch

When KV Anudeep’s Jathi Ratnalu became an unexpected comedy phenomenon, it wasn’t just another film finding success at the box office. It was proof that audiences were hungry for genuine laughter, the kind that doesn’t rely on formulaic setups or recycled jokes, but springs from beautifully absurd situations and characters so quirky they could only exist in Anudeep’s imagination.

Now, three years later, the director has returned. And if Funky’s trailer is any indication, he hasn’t lost his touch for organized madness.

At the center of this comedy whirlwind stands Vishwak Sen, an actor known more for intensity than impeccable comic timing. Opposite him, Kayadu Lohar brings natural energy. Their chemistry evident even in the trailer suggests the film might have stumbled upon a lead pair you actually want to root for.