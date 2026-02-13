Funky Movie Review: Vishwak Sen’s meta-comedy stumbles despite ambitious premise

Funky Movie Review & Rating: The Vishwak Sen-starrer squanders its potential with misfired jokes, poor editing, and a narrative that lacks clear direction.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5
Written by: Yashaswini Sri
5 min readHyderabadFeb 13, 2026 04:11 PM IST
Funky movie review Vishwak sen serves another misfire.Funky Movie Review: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar star in Anudeep KV's messy filmmaking comedy.
Make us preferred source on Google

Funky Movie Review & Rating: Anudeep KV built his reputation on the gleefully random comedy of Jathi Ratnalu, where logic took a backseat to pure, silly fun. His latest, Funky, tries to channel that same energy into a behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking, but the result is all over the place and only occasionally hits its mark.

Funky is essentially a film about making a film, also called Funky. Here, a film production spirals so wildly out of control that the man funding it ends up in a hospital bed. Our protagonist, Komal (Vishwak Sen), is making a movie that’s leaking money. When the financial disaster becomes a medical emergency for the producer, his daughter Chitra (Kayadu Lohar) steps in with the business mindset her father clearly lacked. Her diagnosis? The director is the disease, and amputation is the only cure. The core conflict emerges from Komal’s battle to retain control of his vision while Chitra attempts to rescue her family from bankruptcy.

Vishwak Sen clearly wants this to work. You can feel his commitment as he attempts to recapture the comedic sensibilities that marked his early career. The problem? Whatever natural timing he once possessed seems to have eroded over time. Watching him labor through punchlines that should feel effortless becomes its own kind of uncomfortable spectacle. The jokes land with a thud more often than a bang, and no amount of energetic mugging can compensate for fundamentally broken comic rhythms.

Kayadu Lohar, on the other hand, emerges as one of the film’s genuine assets. Her Chitra reads as refreshingly pragmatic in a sea of chaos, she’s not there to be rescued or romanced, just to stop a financial hemorrhage. Lohar plays her with a steely competence that grounds the wilder elements swirling around her. In a better film, her performance would anchor the story; here, she’s stuck trying to hold together something that’s fundamentally falling apart.

Anudeep KV’s signature absurdist humor does land with regularity. His specialty, those wonderfully stupid one-liners that catch you off-guard, provides enough little to less laughs to prevent the film from becoming a total slog. When everyone’s committed to the bit, embracing the silliness without self-consciousness, the comedy clicks.

Also Read: ‘Legacy of Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad’: Chiranjeevi reveals profound meaning behind Ram Charan-Upasana’s twins’ names

If there’s a single element that most thoroughly sabotages Funky, it’s the editing. Comedy depends on precise calibration, you need to understand when to hold on a beat, when to cut away, how to build momentum across sequences. Scenes end abruptly, transitions jar you out of moments that were working, and the pacing lurches between sluggish and frantic with no middle ground. It’s the kind of choppy assembly that makes you wonder if anyone watched it all the way through before declaring it finished.

Story continues below this ad

Bheems Cecirolio’s musical contributions provide occasional relief, injecting energy when the narrative can’t generate its own. Suresh Sarangam’s camera work at least ensures everything looks visually vibrant, even when what’s happening on screen makes little sense.

Here’s what really stings: Funky had the raw materials for genuinely incisive commentary about the film industry. The premise practically hands you opportunities to explore creative compromise, financial pressure, ego warfare, and the tension between art and commerce. These are rich veins waiting to be mined. Instead, Anudeep barely acknowledges them. We get one-liners about budget overruns and creative differences, many which barely land. The film gestures toward satire but never actually commits to it, settling instead for silly jokes.

Also Read | O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance

The meta-framework, a film about making a film, could have been cleverly deployed. Instead, you keep waiting for the layers to fold into each other in interesting ways, but they never do. The movie was graced by film’s producer Naga Vamsi, director Harish Shankar, film producer Dil Raju, and so many more. No amount of cameo appearances from the industry could save it though.

Story continues below this ad

Strip away the jokes (most of which don’t work anyway), and what you’re left with is… not much. There’s no real story here, just a series of situations loosely connected by having the same characters wander through them. No momentum builds, no stakes escalate, no emotional journey unfolds. It’s a sketch show masquerading as a feature film, and the disguise doesn’t hold.

The film seems to think its premise alone is sufficient, that simply being “about filmmaking” grants it inherent interest. But premises aren’t stories, they’re starting points. You still need to actually construct something, to build narrative architecture that gives audiences a reason to stay invested. Funky never bothers with that construction work.

Anudeep KV needs to decide whether he wants to grow as a storyteller or simply repeat variations of his previous success. Vishwak Sen needs material that actually plays to his strengths rather than exposing his weaknesses. And audiences deserve comedies that understand the difference between being random and being funny.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
O Romeo movie review
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer's claim that Farhan approached him for Don 3
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Must Read
How Zimbabwe out-bowled and out-batted Australia on a slow wicket at the Premadasa Stadium
For injury-hit Australia the 23-run loss will sting as they still have to face a spin-heavy Sri Lanka up next. (AP Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement