From Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda: Celebs arrive in Bengaluru for SIIMA Awards 2022

The 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards, aka the SIIMA Awards, will be held in Bengaluru today. The two-day event will see the leading actors and celebrities of the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries in attendance. Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverkonda have reached the city, and pictures of the actors are making the rounds on social media.

Allu Arjun was seen in an all-black ensemble at the airport, while Vijay Deverakonda was in his trademark casuals. The stars will soon walk the red carpet of the SIIMA 2022.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is the most-nominated Telugu movie at this year’s awards. Directed and written by Sukumar, the film has been nominated in 12 categories. The film follows the story of a daily laborer’s rise in the underworld of redwood smuggling. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, turned out to be one of the biggest hits across the country last year.

Director Sukumar, who is basking in the success of the film, also arrived at the SIIMA 2022 with his wife Thabitha Bandreddi.

Allu Arjun will again be seen as Pushpa in the sequel, which is titled Puspa: The Rule. The actor hasn’t confirmed his other projects yet.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Puri Jaganadh’s Liger, which turned out to be a box office dud. The highly-marketed film failed to meet the expectations and was panned by audiences and critics alike. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh were supposed to team up again for a project, but the plan was eventually dropped.

Here are pictures of other celebrities who have arrived in Bengaluru for the event:

