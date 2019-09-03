If you steal my work, do it properly: French director Jerome Salle to Saaho makers

Toggle Menu
French director Jerome Salle claimed Saaho to be a bad copy of his film Largo Winch. The filmmaker had earlier claimed that Agnyaathavaasi, featuring Pawan Kalyan, was also a copy of the actioner.

French filmmaker Jerome Salle called Saaho a ‘bad copy’ of his 2008 film Largo Winch.

Prabhas’ Saaho has some uncanny similarities with French filmmaker Jerome Salle’s 2008 film Largo Winch and the director has criticised the makers of the multi-lingual Indian movie for creating a “bad” copy.

Largo Winch is an action thriller based on the Belgian comic book of the same name, and post the release of Saaho on Friday many social media users pointed out how the film looked like a rip-off of the successful French movie.

Salle, who was being tagged by a lot of users on microblogging site Twitter, seemed upset by the team of Saaho and advised Telugu directors to at least make the copy “properly”.

“It seems this second ‘freemake’ of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?” Salle tweeted.

This is not the first time Salle has accused Telugu filmmakers for stealing his work.

In 2018, he had claimed that Agnyaathavaasi, featuring Pawan Kalyan, was also a copy of Largo Winch. The film was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth and also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, has minted over 90 crores in India.

