Four held for trespassing into Mohan Babu’s farmhouse

The Hyderabad police have arrested four miscreants who trespassed into the farmhouse owned by Telugu actor Mohan Babu. On Saturday night, a group of young boys allegedly entered the Manchu Township farmhouse in a private vehicle, circled around the premises and sped away. They are even accused of threatening the security guard when they were confronted.

After the incident, Mohan Babu filed a complaint with the Pahadi Shareef station. The CCTV footage of the incident provided by the actor, helped the cops to identify the Innova car that was used in trespassing and led to subsequent arrests. The four suspects have been identified as Raghav Biradar (30), K Anand (24), Gowtam Rao (23), and S Raju David (22). All of them are the residents of Durga Nagar of Mailardevpally.

The cops are investigating whether the four suspects acted in this manner at the behest of someone else. However, the parents of the suspects claim they are innocent.

