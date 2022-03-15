For Ram Charan’s introduction in RRR, we shot with 2000 people: SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli has said that there were a lot of challenges while shooting for his latest movie RRR. “For the introduction sequence of (Ram) Charan, we shot with almost 2000 people. One person fighting against 2000 people is absolutely crazy. You just need to be there to understand the noise, the dust, the cacophony, the confusion that happens in the crowd. But my (stunt) choreographer Solomon Raju practiced it so well, there was not even a single scratch on anyone. Imagine 2000 people falling on each other, rolling on the ground and a stampede. But not even a single scratch on anybody. We shot it for 25 days. It was mad fun,” Rajamouli revealed during online interaction.

Rajamouli is now busy promoting RRR with just two weeks left for the film’s much-awaited release. He even recently met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the movie ticket price hike.

“He (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) received me well. He promised to support the movie given that it has been made at a huge cost,” Rajamouli told the reporters on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh government recently revised the low ticket prices in the state. As per the order, the films that can be considered under the category of “super high budget films” and will be allowed to increase ticket rates over and above the prices stipulated by the government.

Since RRR is said to have cost over Rs 350 crore, it is likely to get this exception from the government. RRR is due in cinemas on March 25.