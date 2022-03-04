For Prabhas’ Project K, Nag Ashwin seeks Mahindra’s automobile technology: ‘This film will be the pride of our nation’

Director Nag Ashwin on Friday made a public request to Anand Mahindra seeking his company Mahindra Group’s automobile technology for his upcoming movie Project K. Ashwin said he wanted the help of Mahindra Group to make futuristic vehicles for his science-fiction film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read | Naaradan review: Tovino Thomas shines in thriller about exploitative journalism

“Dear @anandmahindra sir…we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today…if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before…it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future… #ProjectK,” Ashwin posted on Twitter.

How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7 ? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future! https://t.co/4DDuOULWZD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2022

Dear @anandmahindra sir…we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today…if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

Anand Mahindra soon responded positively to Nag Ashwin’s request. “How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7 ?,” Mahindra tweeted.

Billed as one of the most expensive movies in India, the shooting of Project K is happening at a futuristic set built at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.