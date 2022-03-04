scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
For Prabhas’ Project K, Nag Ashwin seeks Mahindra’s automobile technology: ‘This film will be the pride of our nation’

Billed as one of the most expensive movies in India, the shooting of Project K is happening at a futuristic set built at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

March 4, 2022 6:17:11 pm
March 4, 2022 6:17:11 pm
project k amitabh bachchan prabhasProject K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Director Nag Ashwin on Friday made a public request to Anand Mahindra seeking his company Mahindra Group’s automobile technology for his upcoming movie Project K. Ashwin said he wanted the help of Mahindra Group to make futuristic vehicles for his science-fiction film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

“Dear @anandmahindra sir…we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today…if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before…it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future… #ProjectK,” Ashwin posted on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra soon responded positively to Nag Ashwin’s request. “How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7 ?,” Mahindra tweeted.

Billed as one of the most expensive movies in India, the shooting of Project K is happening at a futuristic set built at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

