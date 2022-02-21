Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first look from NBK107 promises a heavy-duty action film

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next, NBK107, have unveiled the first look of the actor from the movie. Sharing the poster, production house Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, “NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna in his MASSiest Avatar ever. Here’s the Menacing First Look of #NBK107.”

Balakrishna is seen walking on the grounds of coal mines, with a four-wheeler in the background. Judging by the first look, it seems as if Balakrishna is again playing the saviour of the downtrodden, a familiar theme in his recent movies, which have proved to be blockbusters at the ticket windows.

However, the sudden announcement of the first look left many surprised. It appears that the leaked images from NBK107 sets forced the hand of makers.

The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled project is currently going on at the coal mines in Sircilla, Telangana. The makers are shooting a heavy-duty action episode featuring Balakrishna, under the supervision of stunt masters Ram-Lakshman.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the actioner also stars Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in other pivotal roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the project, while Rishi Punjabi and S Thaman are taking care of cinematography and music, respectively.