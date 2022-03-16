scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

First look of Duniya Vijay from NBK107 unveiled

NBK107 marks Duniya Vijay's Tollywood debut. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
March 16, 2022 3:57:36 pm
Duniya VijayDuniya Vijay in NBK107. (Photo: PR Handout)

The first look of Kannada star Duniya Vijay from NBK107 was unveiled on Wednesday. Vijay plays the main antagonist named Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy in NBK107. Sharing the first look, director Gopichand Malineni wrote on social media, “Introducing Sandalwood Sensation @OfficialViji in a Powerful role, #MusaliMaduguPratapReddy. As said, he redefines the Villainism in #NBK107.”

In the first look poster, Vijay is seen in an intense and fearsome avatar, promising an exciting face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film.

The shooting of the movie is currently underway in Hyderabad. Duniya Vijay has already joined the shoot.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the movie, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon
Vicky Kaushal, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement