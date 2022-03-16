First look of Duniya Vijay from NBK107 unveiled

The first look of Kannada star Duniya Vijay from NBK107 was unveiled on Wednesday. Vijay plays the main antagonist named Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy in NBK107. Sharing the first look, director Gopichand Malineni wrote on social media, “Introducing Sandalwood Sensation @OfficialViji in a Powerful role, #MusaliMaduguPratapReddy. As said, he redefines the Villainism in #NBK107.”

In the first look poster, Vijay is seen in an intense and fearsome avatar, promising an exciting face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film.

The shooting of the movie is currently underway in Hyderabad. Duniya Vijay has already joined the shoot.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the movie, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.