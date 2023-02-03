Filmmaker K Viswanath laid to rest

Veteran Telugu film director and Padma Shri awardee K Viswanath was laid to rest at Panjagutta Smashana Vatika at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Viswanath passed away at a private hospital on Thursday at the age of 92 from age-related ailments. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Viswanath, who is known for films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Swarna Kamalam.

“Viswanath was a rare distinguished film director who chose an ordinary story and turned it into a classic movie on the silver screen with his amazing talent,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Mammootty, and A R Rahman expressed their condolences on social media. Later, Rajamouli attended his last rites with composer M M Keeravani.

KCR also recalled a discussion between K Viswanath and him on movies, music and literature when he visited the film director, screenwriter and actor, who is the recipient of five National Film Awards, seven Nandi Awards, 10 Filmfare Awards. In 1992, he was awarded the Padma Shri and in 2017, the central government presented him with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.

After a short stint as a sound engineer, Viswanath began his filmmaking career under filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao. Eventually, he went on to work as an assistant director on the 1951 Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi. In 1965, he made his debut as a director with Telugu film Aatma Gowravam.

His 1985 Telugu film Swathimuthyam starring Kamal Hassan was India’s official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 59th Academy Awards.

K Viswanath made his Bollywood debut with 1979 film Sargam, which is a remake of his 1976 Siri Siri Muvva. Some of his other popular Hindi films include Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Jaag Utha Insan, Sanjog, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan.

In 1995, Viswanath debuted as an actor with Telugu film Subha Sankalpam. Viswanath had also acted in a television serials Siva Narayana Teertha, Chellamay, Suryiavamsam and has appeared in several television commercials.

Born on February 19, 1930, in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, K Viswanath is survived by his wife and three children.